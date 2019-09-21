Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson Murray. View Sign Obituary

MURRAY, Wilson January 5, 1934 - September 15, 2019 " I started all of this" It is with such heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wilson Murray, loving husband to Sheena, devoted father to Lynn, Colleen and Angela. It is so hard to say goodbye to such a loving and generous man whom we felt was the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather there ever was. We always referred to him as "Old Blue Eyes" he was the head of our family, "the go to guy". It was his mission in life to make everything better. "tell your Dad/Grandpa/Papa, let me fix it" Wilson and Sheena immigrated from Greenock, Scotland to Canada, in July 1956, as two young 20 year olds with a 4 month old baby, Lynn. No money and no idea about the new country they were moving to, they looked forward to making a better life for themselves and their future family. With eighty bucks in their pocket and no idea where they would stay, they were grateful to meet Ruby and Glan Jones, also from Scotland, who had already immigrated here a few years before. They offered mom and dad accommodation until they soon found an apartment at Granny Crofts house. It was there that Colleen was born. Soon they moved to a duplex on Superior Street and 4 years later Angela, was born. Dad worked at VMD, Mom worked at King Arthurs Round Table. They were like passing ships in the night as dad did the day shift and mom did the night shift, doing all they could to provide for their family. A few years later, they bought a beautiful house in Oak Bay. It was an old scary looking house to us girls but after a few years, and a lot of hard work, they transformed it into a wonderful family home for the next 53 years. Within a few years of mom and dad settling in Victoria, some of the family followed from Scotland and we had aunts, uncles, and cousins who we are still very close to today. Since mom and dad arrived the family has now grown to over 50 people, and it all started with Dad and Mom's brave move to Canada. A proud member of the Pipefitters Union for over 60 years, Dad had many career accomplishments in his life. He started out as a young pipefitter looking for work in Victoria. There were lean times to be sure then he landed a job with VMD, building the first generation BC ferries. We always loved to say, "My daddy built this ferry". With many other career opportunities in his life, he ended his career as Project manager for Kamyr, working and traveling for many years until his retirement. He and mom traveled the world for dad's work, Mom at his side supporting him all the way. They had so many great adventures and wonderful stories. Dad always would say, "have I told you about....?" and yes, he had, but more often than not we would listen to it again and again over the years. Now we look forward to passing all those stories down. Dad and Mom were always a close team. Mom was always there to look after dad, in good times and in bad. Dad didn't have many interests or hobbies. However, if it hadn't been for his love of dancing and music, he would not have met our Mother, and gone together to the dances in Craigburn. As girls we loved to watch mom and dad dancing in the kitchen to Frank Sinatra music, they moved magically around the floor, it was mesmerizing to us. Often we would cut in to stand on dad's toes and have him float us along the floor. Dad could sing just like Frank. If there was ever a microphone around, chances are within seconds dad would have it and burst into a Frank tune and of course he knew all the lyrics. He graced many a piano bar or event with his styling's. People always wanted more. He loved it! In later years he always said that we were his strength and his life. If a day went by without hearing from one of us, mom had to listen to "where are those girls". Wilson loved looking good. He never left the house without a cool looking outfit on and of course one of his legionary hats! You couldn't walk down Oak Bay Avenue without someone stopping to tell him how they loved what he was wearing. He loved when people would then comment on his Cadillac. That really was his pride and joy. The most fun was driving along the waterfront with the sunroof wide open, windows down and blaring Frank, or Celine from the speakers! Survived by his loving wife Sheena of 64 years, his daughters Lynn (Robin), Colleen (Dana), Angela (Russ); his sister Joan (John); grandchildren Keli, Chris (Linda), Morgan, Chase, Brad, Rebecca, and great-grandson Ben, many nieces and nephews and fur grandbabies, Bailey, Lucy, Louie and Ghost. Pre-deceased by his father Gilbert, mother Catherine, brothers George, Bill and Gilbert No Service. Private family memorial. In lieu of flowers please donate to the SPCA





