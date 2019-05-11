Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Jane Barnswell. View Sign Obituary

BARNSWELL, Winifred Jane (nee Cornish) Passed away on January 12, 2019 in Victoria General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. She was 82. Wynn was born on the farm near Rapid City, Manitoba. (The biggest little town by a dam site). She attended Wallace School, a one room elementary school with one teacher and 8 grades. Following high school in Rapid City she obtained employment in the Royal Bank and later transferred to a branch in Victoria. It was there she met Arnie Barnswell whom she married in 1958. She was predeceased by Arnie in 1989, her parents Robert (d. 1991) and Ivy (d. 2000) Cornish. She leaves to mourn her passing two brothers, Dorne (Lorraine) and Ernest (Bernadette), five sons, Bryan, Wayne (Adele), Douglas, Ian and David (Denise) (and daughter Rhonda Harris), 5 grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was laid to rest beside Arnie (Barney) in Hatley Park cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1st at 12:00pm, #23-3060 Harriet Rd. Victoria.





