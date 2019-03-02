Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Laura (Fallick) Connors. View Sign

Youngest daughter of British immigrants, Laura Gertrude and Percy Thomas Fallick. Win was born in Victoria and stayed in the area all her life. She married her one love, James "Paul" Connors in 1947 and spent most of their 50 married years in the Esquimalt Lagoon area of Colwood.



She was an accomplished dancer, in her late teens and twenties performing at venues such as the Royal Theatre and the Empress Hotel. She also played guitar professionally with Mr. Heater and his Royal Hawaiians and in a group with her brother and sister during WWII.



After marrying Paul, her life was devoted to family and the raising of their two children. She was an avid gardener, growing vegetables in the back yard, which often made the difference in the lean years, and flowers and shrubs in the front to try and pretty up the little house on Aloha Road.



She is predeceased by husband Paul, brother George and sister Mollie. She is survived by daughter Wendy Simpson, son Jim (Elaine) and granddaughter Kathleen Connors.



No funeral by request. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favourite charity.

