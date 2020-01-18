Winn passed away Jan 9th, 2020 surrounded by the love and support of her family.
Winn was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Brian, in 2008. She is survived by her children Darren and Heather (Ken) and grandchild Caitlyn.
Winn will be best remembered for the love she so selflessly gave. She loved her family and was their strongest supporter, embracing every moment with them. She cherished spending time with her granddaughter Caitlyn. Winn also had very special relationships with and a great love for animals, especially dogs.
We will honor Winn’s life in a private celebration with family and friends at a future date. To remember her, please donate in her memory to the Victoria BCSPCA or Alzheimer’s Society of BC.
