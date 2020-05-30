BLAKE, Winnifred Win passed away on May 23, 2020 at Selkirk Place in Victoria BC, which was her home for the past 5 years. Win's last few years were a challenge for her, and she required the extensive physical care that Selkirk Place offered. Win was predeceased by her husband Reg, both her parents and 3 brothers. Win was born in Unity, Saskatchewan in 1917. This year she celebrated her 103rd birthday on January 26th. When Win was a teenager she moved with her family to Duncan, BC. In her late teens she studied nursing and later married Reginald Blake. Win and Reg enjoyed many years together in Victoria. They loved the outdoors and travelled in the luxury of their motorhome, and also spent many happy hours in 'their own back yard' growing showroom flowers and vegetables. They were avid square dancers, and wonderful hosts for family gatherings. Win has left a large family - 2 daughters, Patricia (Dennis Begg), and Lynore (Gordon Page); 6 grandchildren: Victoria, Patricia, Sandra, Tara, Bradley and Julie; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. No service will be held. If you wish, please donate to the charity of your choice in Win's name.







