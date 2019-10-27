Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winnifred Elaine LeComte. View Sign Obituary

Winn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and loyal friend to many. Winn loved to travel and explore the world; she died while living a dream to cruise through the Maritimes and the East Coast of the United States with her dear friend Louise. She was passionate about gardening, baking and spending time with family and friends.



Winn was loved by daughter Karen (Blair), son Brett (Tracy), daughter Dana (Bob), and adored by her grand-daughters Teagan and Sadie. She will be missed by brothers Don and Barry (Sherri) who fondly nicknamed her ‘team leader’. She loved all her dear friends and community who shared her life – ‘Sweet dreams love’ – we miss you so much.



Service of remembrance will be held at Sooke Baptist Church on November 10, 2019 @ 1 pm. Reception to follow at Sooke Co-Housing Common Room. * In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favourite charity in her memory.

