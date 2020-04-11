On Thursday April 2, 2020; Winnifred Forbes Emerson loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 93.



Winnifred is survived by her husband of 70 years Raymond, and her children David, Brenda, Garth, her three grandchildren and her great grandchild.



Winnifred had a lifelong passion for photography and dogs, that has left her family with many cherished memories.



The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital that made Winnifred’s final days comfortable and the good neighbours who helped Winnifred in recent times.



At Winnifred’s request there will be no funeral. If you would like to honour Winnifred’s generosity in life suggestions would be to reach out to someone you have lost contact with, share with a neighbor in need, or donate to a local charity.

