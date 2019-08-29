TOWNSEND, Winnifred (Win) Lillian August 31, 1934 - August 22, 2019 Win was born in Victoria and grew up in Sooke. She worked for the Federal Government in the Department of Supply and Services for 29 years. After her retirement, she volunteered her time as a minister of Jehovah's Witnesses and shared her love of growing things by caring for many gardens. She didn't want any fuss and asked only that donations be made to charity in her remembrance, if people wished. She will be missed. A memorial will be held at Tillicum Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3067 Tillicum Road on Friday, September 6th at 7:00pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019