1/1
Winnifred M. ELLIS
April 24, 1930 - September 24, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winnifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dear Mom passed peacefully at Mount St Mary Hospital. Predeceased by her son Steven, parents Lesley and Nellie, first husband Lou Neff and sister Rhoda. Mom was born in Ellesmere Port, England and moved to Canada in 1948. Lived in Happy Valley and Victoria since 1949. Loved her family, dancing, bowling, travel and singing. Survived by her son Rick (Diane), daughters Tina and Debbie (Gord). Sisters Dot and Jean brothers, Colin and Phil. Six grandchildren Kerri, Gordie (Crystal), Tanya (Jay), Shawn, Jessica (Johnny) and Brooke. Three great grandchildren Ashley, Landyn and Levon and many nephews and nieces. Thank you for all the loving care from staff and volunteers at Mt St Mary's. She will be near her son at Royal Oak Cemetery. There will be a private lunch held after Covid. Best Mom and Grama ever - we love you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Care Funeral Services
2676 Wilfert Road
Victoria, BC V9B5Z3
(250) 391-9696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved