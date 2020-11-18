Our dear Mom passed peacefully at Mount St Mary Hospital. Predeceased by her son Steven, parents Lesley and Nellie, first husband Lou Neff and sister Rhoda. Mom was born in Ellesmere Port, England and moved to Canada in 1948. Lived in Happy Valley and Victoria since 1949. Loved her family, dancing, bowling, travel and singing. Survived by her son Rick (Diane), daughters Tina and Debbie (Gord). Sisters Dot and Jean brothers, Colin and Phil. Six grandchildren Kerri, Gordie (Crystal), Tanya (Jay), Shawn, Jessica (Johnny) and Brooke. Three great grandchildren Ashley, Landyn and Levon and many nephews and nieces. Thank you for all the loving care from staff and volunteers at Mt St Mary's. She will be near her son at Royal Oak Cemetery. There will be a private lunch held after Covid. Best Mom and Grama ever - we love you!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store