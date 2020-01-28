Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winnifred Schaufele. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

SCHAUFELE, Winnifred It is with great sadness that we announce that Mom (Winnie) passed away surrounded by family at the Jubilee Hospital on January 21st, 2020. She had just turned 90 on January 17th, 2020 and we had a celebration with over 50 family and friends. Winnie was born in Winnipeg in 1930 grew up on a farm in Gimli and came to Victoria with her family when she was 13. Mom was very loved by her 6 sons George, Martin, Robert, Kim, Brian & Dean and 3 daughters Roseanne, Tina and Dawn. She was a wonderful Grandmother to her 13 grandchildren, her 19 great-grandchildren, and was always there for cousins, nieces, nephews and so many friends. She was predeceased by her beloved mother Ethel Ball (nee Derbyshire), father Ernest Ball, brother Gerald, sons Bob and Kim Sheridan, her husband Richard Schaufele and partner James Beech. Mom had a full and blessed life and will be greatly missed; she was 90 years loved. A Memorial Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre, at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. Victoria, BC on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at







