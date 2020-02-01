OLIVER, Winsome Corry (Smith) Born on March 19, 1927 in Victoria and died on January 22, 2020 at Cumberland Lodge. Predeceased by her husband, Don, in 2005. Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine (John), Margaret (Neil), Susan (George); grandchildren, Angus, Cameron (Britt), Micah (Jeff), Gabrielle, Stephen, Stephanie, and Edward; great-grandchildren, Emily and Khloe. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law, Mary Jean Smith, and her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Peter, and her sisters, Brenda and Barbara. Winsome attended Margaret Jenkins, Vic High, Victoria College, and UBC. She taught at Creston Valley High School and Vic High, and for many years marked papers and exams for B.C. students taking correspondence courses. Winsome enjoyed bridge, PEO, tap dancing, knitting, sewing, travelling, gardening, hiking, beaches, and lakes, especially Qualicum Beach and Durrance Lake. She inspired others by energetically challenging herself in a wide range of activities, including computer programming, French classes, piano lessons, and preparing income tax returns. She volunteered throughout her life, serving for many years as a Brown Owl, tutoring students in math, and volunteering with Victoria Mental Health. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Cumberland Lodge for their compassionate care over the past two years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, Mental Health/Archie Courtnall Centre or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 1 to Mar. 25, 2020