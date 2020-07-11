Wolf died at age 72 in Sidney, B.C. after complications from stroke. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Frieda Binder, he is survived by his sister Charlotte (Jurgen) Stossel and his nephew Gary (Laurie). Wolf will be missed by family, friends and colleagues. Born in Germany, Wolf came to Canada with his family at age 7. He attended grade school in northern BC then St. Michaels University School in Victoria. He earned a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Biology from the University of Victoria, and a Ph.D. in Forest Science from Oregon State University. Dr. Binder was a research scientist in Victoria with the Ministry of Forests from 1981 to 2003. His studies on tree seedling quality led to increased survival of planted trees. He developed tests with chlorophyll fluorescence to detect seedling stress and left a legacy of over 100 science publications. Wolf was an Adjunct Professor at two universities and a Professional Biologist. In addition to science, Wolf enjoyed skiing, flying, dancing, golfing, bowling, quirky and fast cars, pool parties, fun cruises and tropical vacations with friends, and had a soft spot for dogs. In the three years since his stroke, Wolf faced his challenges with courage and tenacity while keeping his spirit of generosity and kindness. There were many visits sharing memories and laughter. Wolf knew he was loved, but due to the COVID lock-down of care homes, he had no visitors for three months. His health declined rapidly and he departed on his last flight. When circumstances allow, a small ceremony will be held. If you wish, plant a tree in Wolf's memory or donate to a pet charity.



