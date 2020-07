KUM, Woon Chong In loving memory of our husband, father and grandfather, Woon Chong Kum, born August 9, 1934 and passed away July 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kam Lan (Helen), children Shirley (Ray), Lena, Donna (Shawn), Barry, Darren and his five grandchildren Jordan, Brandyn, Nicholas, Shay-Lei and Keira. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace. Love your Family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com