We said good bye to our Mom, Yaeko Aurora Yamada on March 23, 2020 in her 96th year. She was predeceased by Dad, (Hideo, d. 1992) her parents Kiku and Sataro and all of her siblings (Thomas, Phyllis, Shirley, June and Herbie).



Born in Vancouver, Mom and Dad met, married and raised us in Montreal. Fed up with winter, Mom moved to Victoria in 2004, settling in James Bay. "I should have done this years ago!!" when she saw cherry blossoms in February. She loved her crafts and crosswords, was proud of her sweet tooth and reveled in her flower and vegetable garden. She leaves her children Les (Loring), Mike (Debbie, Mark and Chris), Wendy and Susan (David, Erin). We are so appreciative of her New Horizon, Connections and Senior Supper friends who gave her so much to look forward to and give heartfelt thanks to Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria Hospice staff. We will be planning a small reception once things get back to "normal". If you wish, a donation in Mom's name to the James Bay Community Centre, New Horizons or any charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020

