MA, Yalk Wah (Jade) 1932 - 2020 With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grand-mother, Yalk Wah (Jade) Ma on March 27, 2020. Jade was born in Taishan county, Guangdong, China. She immigrated, with her children to Canada from Hong Kong in 1962 to join their dad and her husband Tom (Kam Wei). A long-time resident of Victoria, Jade worked tirelessly in the kitchen to support the Six Mile Cafe and J-Ma Restaurant which she owned with Tom. In retirement Jade and Tom could be found socializing with their many friends over dim sum, enjoying coffee at McDonald's, walking daily at Beacon Hill Park and playing at the casino. She was a devoted parent who put her family's needs above her own. Jade cherished visits with the children and grandchildren and her face would light up instantly when they visited. The grandchildren have fond memories of Jade's affection and infectious laughter while sharing a meal of homemade congee, sticky rice and hot dogs. Predeceased by Tom in 2016, Jade is survived by children, Chuck (Karen), Tat (Xing Xiu), Evelyn (Henry), and grandchildren, Aaron, Kendra, Canice, Bryce, Logan, Thomas and Andrew and many relatives in various parts of Canada, Asia and California. Due to the present Covid19 restrictions, funeral services will be open to immediate family only. We thank all friends for your kindness and support during this time. Condolences may be offered to the family at







