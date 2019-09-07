Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yin Wah Lee. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Memorial service 2:00 PM McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 View Map Obituary

LEE, Yin Wah Yin Wah Lee, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother has passed away peacefully September 3, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital. She is predeceased by her son Gordon. Survived by her husband Tso Lam Cheong, son Henry and daughter-in-law Jennifer, her daughter Irene and son-in-law Sam. her grandchildren Jason (wife Kirsten), Michelle (husband Alex), Jessica (husband Matt), Aaron (partner Yuki) and great-grandchildren Makena, Brooklyn, Eleanor and Pippa. Born May 29, 1932 in Canton, China, Lee Yin Wah she raised her three children in Hong Kong and later immigrated to Canada in 1992. She was an adventurous person and travelled all around China and enjoyed hiking in the great outdoors. Lee Yin Wah will be remembered for her independent spirit, generous nature and zest for life. She was known for her loyal long-lasting friendships and she will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and community. Her Memorial Service will be in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens,4665 Falaise Dr. on September 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm with an interment to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. We ask well-wishers to please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in her honour. Her family would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those at Royal Jubilee Hospital for providing her with such excellent care. Condolences may be offered to the family at







LEE, Yin Wah Yin Wah Lee, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother has passed away peacefully September 3, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital. She is predeceased by her son Gordon. Survived by her husband Tso Lam Cheong, son Henry and daughter-in-law Jennifer, her daughter Irene and son-in-law Sam. her grandchildren Jason (wife Kirsten), Michelle (husband Alex), Jessica (husband Matt), Aaron (partner Yuki) and great-grandchildren Makena, Brooklyn, Eleanor and Pippa. Born May 29, 1932 in Canton, China, Lee Yin Wah she raised her three children in Hong Kong and later immigrated to Canada in 1992. She was an adventurous person and travelled all around China and enjoyed hiking in the great outdoors. Lee Yin Wah will be remembered for her independent spirit, generous nature and zest for life. She was known for her loyal long-lasting friendships and she will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and community. Her Memorial Service will be in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens,4665 Falaise Dr. on September 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm with an interment to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. We ask well-wishers to please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in her honour. Her family would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those at Royal Jubilee Hospital for providing her with such excellent care. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close