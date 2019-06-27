Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yuck Shew (Anders) Leong. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

LEONG, Yuck Shew (Anders) July 4, 1926 - June 19, 2019 Anders passed away peacefully in Victoria at the age of 95 years. He was born in Canton, China and was the second son of seven children. Anders was predeceased by his wife, Oy Kum Lum; four brothers and one sister. He is survived by his son, David (Peggy); daughter, Jennifer (Kim); six grandchildren: Terrance (Amy), Kevin (Maisie), Kathryn (Brian), Julie, Johnny and Linda (Steve); seven great-grandchildren: Meaghan, Kyle, Emma, Ethan, Hayden, Isabella, Sophia and Olivia as well as his youngest sister, Siu Ying Chan and #5 sister-in-law, Sai Yan Ko; many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. Anders loved his family and work hard in the Grocery Business for many years. After his retirement, he travelled many times to China and other places. He enjoyed his daily coffee at Hillside Mall with many friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Merali, Irene and all the staff of the Waterview Residence at the Gorge Road Hospital where he lived comfortably for almost three years. A Celebration of Life for Anders will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:30 am. Cremation to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park.







