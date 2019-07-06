Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yueh Kuei Tan. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

TAN, Yueh Kuei August 15, 1947 - June 28, 2019 In loving memory of Yueh Kuei Tan who passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice. She is survived by her husband, Philip Tan, her children, Ian (Lisa), Brian (Lily) and Lisa (Chad) and her grandchildren, Emily, Scott, Taylor, Madison, Vienna and Jaida, as well as her brothers George Wong (Carol) and Henry Wong and sisters Anne Wong (Scott) and June Wong (Bruce) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by father, Kin Wong, mother, Tew Hing Wong, and sister, May Wong. Yueh Kuei Tan was born in Taishan, China. In 1981, she and her husband moved their young family and immigrated to Canada to make Victoria her new home town. Kuei was a nice lady who was a loving wife, outstanding daughter, a greatly loved mother, grandmother and sister. She was the owner of the Dominion Grocery Store and diligently worked there for more than 3 decades. If you were lucky enough to have visited the store, you would have always been greeted with a beautiful smile from her. During those many years, she was known in the neighbourhood to be both hardworking and kind-hearted. She was an even better wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to make a special thanks to the ALS BC team, Saanich Community Health nurses, family doctor, Beacon Community Services, and Victoria Hospice for their outstanding care and support. Funeral Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street Victoria on Saturday, July 13 at 1:00PM; burial to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ALS Society of BC. Condolences may be offered at







TAN, Yueh Kuei August 15, 1947 - June 28, 2019 In loving memory of Yueh Kuei Tan who passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice. She is survived by her husband, Philip Tan, her children, Ian (Lisa), Brian (Lily) and Lisa (Chad) and her grandchildren, Emily, Scott, Taylor, Madison, Vienna and Jaida, as well as her brothers George Wong (Carol) and Henry Wong and sisters Anne Wong (Scott) and June Wong (Bruce) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by father, Kin Wong, mother, Tew Hing Wong, and sister, May Wong. Yueh Kuei Tan was born in Taishan, China. In 1981, she and her husband moved their young family and immigrated to Canada to make Victoria her new home town. Kuei was a nice lady who was a loving wife, outstanding daughter, a greatly loved mother, grandmother and sister. She was the owner of the Dominion Grocery Store and diligently worked there for more than 3 decades. If you were lucky enough to have visited the store, you would have always been greeted with a beautiful smile from her. During those many years, she was known in the neighbourhood to be both hardworking and kind-hearted. She was an even better wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to make a special thanks to the ALS BC team, Saanich Community Health nurses, family doctor, Beacon Community Services, and Victoria Hospice for their outstanding care and support. Funeral Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street Victoria on Saturday, July 13 at 1:00PM; burial to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ALS Society of BC. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close