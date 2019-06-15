HACK, Yvonne "Mickey" October 16, 1926 - June 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Yvonne "Mickey" Hack. She is survived by her children Brian, Nancy, Charles and Catherine; grandchildren Kristen, Bryan, Esther, Sarah, and Kalvin; great-grandchildren Togan, Matia, and Jordan. She is pre-deceased by her husband Ludwig Valentine "Val" Hack in 2007, and grandson Kyle Bedford Hack in 2013. Mickey's love for books knew no bounds; she was a collector, an avid reader, and an all-around bibliophile. She was also very musically inclined, having studied music in university before going on to play the piano, cello and organ in church, providing music therapy at the Toronto Queen Street Mental Health Centre, and even offering private lessons in her own home. She will be greatly missed. A private graveside service was held at Hatley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019