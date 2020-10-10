1/1
Yvonne Marie Hazel "Bonnie" (LeCorre) Phillips
October 15, 1939 - March 19, 2020
It is with great sadness the family of Yvonne (Bonnie) Marie Hazel Phillips (nee LeCorre) announces her passing after a long battle with breast cancer on March 19th. Bonnie was born in Kelvington, SK and moved to Victoria with her family at the age of four. She grew up in James Bay with numerous aunts and uncles singing and playing their guitars and piano most weekends. Bonnie was a devoted stay-at-home mother. She lived most of her adult life in Esquimalt and loved the community and having her family close by. She carried on the family musical tradition. Mom loved to play the forks and would love to have everyone drumming along with her to her favourite songs while enjoying her Coors Light often out drinking most people, even into her twilight years. She leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years Gordie, her sister Winnie (BJ) and her four children, Janet, Dianne, Susan, and David (Jessie). Bonnie was a loving Grandma to Jason (Nicole), Tanya, Sherri (Kyle), Brian, Christopher, Scotty, Abby, Amy and Charlie as well as her great grandchildren Taylor, Landyn and Connor, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Yves and Iona LeCorre, her sister Shirley (Doug) Phillips and her two granddaughters Julie and Laura Delaney. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held to honor Bonnie on Saturday October 17th at 3 pm. Anyone wishing to attend virtually, please email David at 2028dp@gmail.com In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to Victoria Hospice.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
