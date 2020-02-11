Yvonne Hodgson (née Vanderham)
22 September 1939 - 7 February 2020
Yvonne was born in Breda, Holland in 1939. She and her family emigrated to Canada in 1953 and settled in Red Deer. She met her second husband Stan Hodgson in Sooke, in 1981. Together, they lived and worked in Yellowknife and Brentwood Bay. After Stan's death in 2009, Yvonne moved to Duncan.
Yvonne is survived by her son, Mark Klessens (Jen), grandchildren Kaitlyn and Jeremy, and Shelby and Thomas; her sisters Rita Kooistra, Irene Reitsma (John), Rose Bakker (Len) and Helena Ulrich (Wayne). She was predeceased by her son, Robert, and brothers, Bert and George.
Actively involved in her community, Yvonne volunteered at thrift stores and at the Arbutus Gallery of the Cowichan Valley Arts Council in Duncan, notably co-curating an exhibit of Stan Hodgson's art in 2019. She sang in the United Church choirs in Brentwood Bay and Duncan.
Her memorial service will be held at Duncan United Church at 1:30pm on Friday, February 14th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cowichan Hospice House, through the Cowichan Valley Hospice Association.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 11, 2020