Yvonne Smith former resident of Creston, Victoria and Parksville passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 at Morgan Place, in Surrey, with family by her side.
Born in Cardiff, Wales in 1925, she came to Canada as a war bride in 1946.
Predeceased by her husband Roy, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Gail Murray (Frank Rowe), Lesley Dawe, Lynne Smith, Susan Smith, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Rest In Peace Mom, Nana, Great Nana
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 3, 2019