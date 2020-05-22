Sadly, we announce the passing of our beloved Aunt Terry at the age of 93.



She died just how she wanted to go, suddenly and peacefully, in the care of dedicated doctors and nurses at Victoria General Hospital.



Predeceased by her husband Tom, and siblings, Rita, Lou, Rod, Ed, Julie, Paul and Moe, Terry is fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews in Victoria and Winnipeg, her sister in law Anita, and her many friends at the Wellesley.



Born in St Boniface Manitoba, Terry moved to Victoria as a teen, and reunited with her boyfriend and soon to be husband Tom. Terry and Tom were both involved in World War II, Tom in the Navy, and Terry as a Wren. Terry worked for many years at Royal Jubilee Hospital administration. Terry and Tom enjoyed a comfortable life that included world travel.



Although her body was failing, Terry's mind remained as sharp as a tack. She loved doing complex puzzles, and no detail would escape her memory. Terry was very kind and had a great sense of humour. Terry's favorite show was Downton Abbey, and it was a major event for her to be able to watch the recent Downton movie at the theatre.



Thanks to staff at the Wellesley, doctors and nurses at VGH, her personal physician Dr Manning, and special thanks to her caregiver Tina, who all made her final years and moments as comfortable as possible.



No flowers please. Donations in Terry's memory can be made to the Arthritis Society.



Terry's ashes will be placed next to Tom's at Royal Oak Burial Park. Due to the pandemic there will be no service.



Memories and Condolences can be offered below on this obituary.



