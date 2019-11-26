Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary Martin MacKenzie. View Sign Obituary

MacKENZIE, Zachary Martin On November 17, 2019 Zachary Martin MacKenzie passed away in Coquitlam, at the young age of 26. Zac was born June 5, 1993 in Victoria, BC. He leaves behind his parents Tim and Linda, sisters Hayley, Sophie, Amy and his girlfriend Samantha. Zac will be mourned by all his relatives, and friends in both BC and Ontario. Zac was raised and went to school in Victoria, BC. In his late teens Zac spent a lot of time with his family in Southern Ontario. His Danish heritage gave him a real appreciation for good food. Zac cooked some delicious meals. He had a good sense of style and especially loved shoes and hats. Zac loved animals, from kittens to pit bulls. He had a heart of gold. In 2018 Zac moved from Victoria to the mainland. In Vancouver, he started to build a sense of community and continued his career in construction. Zac had a strong work ethic and liked his job. He enjoyed reading science fiction and playing a good game of scrabble. A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on November 30th, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Cross, Victoria, B.C. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA.





