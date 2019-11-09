Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zena Bernard. View Sign Obituary

BERNARD, Zena (nee Besley) With profound sadness we announce the passing of Zena Bernard (nee Besley), our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all whose lives she invariably touched. She left us peacefully on the afternoon of October 14th 2019, at the tender age of 95, in her beloved Victoria, BC home, with a late afternoon shaft of autumn sunlight streaming through her bedroom window and softly illuminating her beautiful face. Born in Manchester, England in 1924, she lived through remarkable changes in the world, from having spent a idyllic childhood in England until the second world war arrived that changed everything. Soon after, she emigrated to Canada with her mother, sister Sheila and brother Denis, arriving in Victoria, where she eventually met the handsome love of her life, Pierre, in 1954. There they remained, always in the company of the pets they adored and thought of as family, until Pierre's death four years ago in 2015. Just as Pierre was passing away, a sleek little black cat named Moss quietly moved in from across the street, and quickly became Zena's constant and loving companion, by soothing her aching heart and providing her with a reason to live and commence a happy new chapter in her life. As a girl she was an avid swimmer, and lived for the ocean. She always had a great love and appreciation for the beauty of the natural world and in later years, while still able, delighted in going for drives to marvel at the all-too-fleeting cherry blossoms and the opulent displays of festive lights at Christmas. She loved the traditional feasts and splendor of the holidays as it ensured she's be surrounded by her small yet loving family. She loved to sing, even as recently as a few weeks ago, accompanying her grandson on her favorite song, Hallelujah! Although no longer physically able to do so herself, she retained a youthful fascination for dance and never missed an episode of Dancing With The Stars! She is survived by her loving daughter Andrée, grandchildren Alexa (Fariz) and Brydon (Tiffany), great grandchildren Aidan and Zane, a niece and four nephews. She will be dearly missed yet will remain forever in the hearts of her devoted daughter, Andrée, who was blessed to have been with her throughout her final days, Alexa, Fariz and 'the wee boys' who spoke to her and expressed the depth of their love from afar, and Brydon, who too was by her side with Tiffany, both lovingly comforting her, and he as well by tenderly serenading her with his guitar. A very special thanks to Darlene, her wonderfully attentive primary caregiver of the past 10 years, and the broad support team of dedicated health care professionals and caregivers who provided her with the ability to remain in her home until the end. Thank you too to Patrick, whose wise and gentle presence comforted us all those last few days. And, to the many people she so readily befriended over the years, simply by being who she was, for providing her with the precious gift of friendship. A celebration of Zena's life will be held at Goward House, 2495 Arbutus Road, Victoria, BC on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.





