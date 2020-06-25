Zena passed away in Victoria, BC at the age of 95 and is dearly missed by all who knew her.



Born in Alberta, Zena lived on Vancouver Island for most of her life. An accomplished seamstress, Zena owned the Sussex Dress Shop and then later ran McMaster’s Fine Clothing in Victoria.



Zena always had a garden growing, chocolate bars in her purse to hand out piece by piece and a puzzle that needed working on. An avid Toronto Blue Jays fan, she cheered the team on through good and bad seasons.



Zena is predeceased by her husband James and sons Wayne and Ken. She is survived and



mourned by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and many nieces and nephews.



A private service will be held on June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Zena in your own way.



