WU, Zheng (1960 - 2019) Zheng assed away on 27 August in Victoria, British Columbia after a short period of illness. He was Professor of Gerontology and Tier I Canada Research Chair in Aging and Health at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia. He was Professor of Sociology at University of Victoria (1992-2018) and past Chair of the Sociology Department (2006-2011), and past President of Canadian Population Society (2008-2010). Zheng's research interests reached across numerous demographic topics, with long-standing interest in family demography. His recent research program was concerned with trends and patterns of aging population in Canada, focusing on union formation and dissolution in later life, and physical and psychological wellbeing of older adults. His other research areas include immigration, social integration, and race and ethnicity. Zheng was an accomplished educator and scholar. Over his career, he published over 100 books, edited volumes, chapters in books and peer-reviewed journal articles. Zheng is survived by his wife Lanjing Li, brother Jun and sister Fei. At his request, no funeral is to be held.





