WILTSHIRE, Anne Corker, 87, of Rockville, Va., surrounded by her children, went to be with her Lord on September 10, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1932, to Joseph and Lettie Corker of Beaverdam, Va. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Lewis Victor Wiltshire Jr.; and her youngest sister, Gwendolyn Bennett. She is survived by her beloved children, Richard (Sharon) Wiltshire and Anne Lewis Weymouth; her sister, Hilda Kelly; sister-in-law, Jane (Carroll) Trice; her five adoring grandchildren and their spouses, Candace (Roy) Toone, Cody (Sarah Stirling) Wiltshire, Kenan (Paul) Carioti, Jeb (Erin) Weymouth and Christian (Rachel) Wiltshire; her 11 great-grandchildren, Ansleigh, Hudson, Aubrey and Hatcher Toone, Capri, Adriana, Gianni and Victor Carioti, Isla Mae Weymouth, Tripp and Shep Wiltshire; and a large extended family. Anne was a devoted wife, mother, Meme, teacher, community member and the rock of our family. The family will honor her in a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springfield Christian Church, "In Memory of Anne Wiltshire," 18285 Vontay Road, Rockville, Va. 23146. Anne was a gift to this world and she will be greatly missed by all. As she would say: "I'll see you in the movies."



