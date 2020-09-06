1/1
Arla Clarke Chase
CHASE, Arla Clarke, 95, formerly of Luray, Va., passed away peacefully at Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, Va., on September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Earl E. and Mabel L. Clarke; and her husband of 62 years, A. Charles Chase. She is survived by her brother, Dr. James Clarke (Donna) of Hamilton, N.Y.; her children, Judy Cain of Oakland, Calif., Clarke Chase (Missy) and Jon Chase (Liesel) of Richmond, Va.; nine grandchildren, Nathan, Adam and Ben Kahn, James, Sarah, Whitney, Kelsey, Courtney and Erin Chase; and one great-grandson, Nico Firestone; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Arla was born in Ellendale, N.D., in 1925. She spent the WWII years in Puerto Rico, where she met her future husband at a USO dance while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. After the war, they were married in Puerto Rico, returning to the United States after the birth of their first child. They moved several times over the years before retiring to Luray in 1985. Arla served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and the Luray Garden Club. Following the death of her husband, Arla relocated to Westminster Canterbury in 2011 to be closer to her family. Her greatest joy in life was doting on her large family. A private burial will be held at a later date in Luray, Va. The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Canterbury for the wonderful care they provided Arla during her last years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation Fellowship Fund, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
