Avis G. Kennedy
1929 - 2020
KENNEDY, Avis G., 90, of Richmond, died September 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Watson and Maggie Settle Smith. She was preceded in death by six sons, Israel, Michael, Leon, Jerome, Edward and Bruce Kennedy; and her siblings. Surviving are her son, Warren A. Kennedy of Oregon; a host of grandchildren, one devoted, Athaba Thomas; great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, other relatives and friends. She was a faithful member of Fifth Baptist Church. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held 12 noon to 8 p.m. Friday, September 18. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Earl M. Brown officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
