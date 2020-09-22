1/1
B. Meredith Winn Jr.
WINN, B. Meredith, Jr., 76, of Henrico, Va., passed away on September 18, 2020. Meredith was born in Sandston, Va. on September 28, 1943. He graduated from Highland Springs High School and continued on to receive a B.S. in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech and MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University. Meredith was married to Marilyn L. Winn on December 9, 1974; they were married 46 years. Meredith worked as a Senior Process Engineer for Resource International from 1994 until his retirement in 2019. His interests knew no bounds. He enjoyed performing wedding ceremonies, playing musical instruments, learning languages, loved automobiles and spending time with family and friends. He was an active member of his church, the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Glen Allen, involved in choir and other social groups. Meredith is survived by his wife, Marilyn L. Winn; his daughter, Emily Winn Petren (Albert); his two grandchildren, Madeline and Evelyn Petren; his sisters, Eleanor Winn Rose, Gloria Winn Talley and Bonnie G. Winn; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. Meredith was preceded in death by his parents, B. Meredith Winn Sr. and Ella Williams Winn. A spring memorial service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at 1-800-708-7644, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014 or michaeljfox.org.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
