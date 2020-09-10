SMITH, Barbara A., departed this life September 6, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Arnell Smith (Kevin) and Marisol Smith (William); four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will take place Saturday, at 2 p.m., with limited capacity.



