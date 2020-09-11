1/1
Barbara Anne Nesbitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nesbitt, Barbara Anne

April 22, 1936 - September 7, 2020

Mrs. Barbara Anne Klutz Nesbitt, 84, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Salemtowne in Winston-Salem.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mrs. Nesbitt was born April 22, 1936 in Charlotte. She was the daughter of the late James Calvin Klutz and Annie Vivian Phillips Beattie. She was a homemaker and also a member of the former Parkway Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Grady Nesbitt; daughter, Deborah Anne DeBrito; granddaughter, Tiffany DeBrito; and brother, James Phillip Klutz.

Mrs. Nesbitt is survived by her daughter, Deanie Nesbitt Morton and husband Davey of Clemmons; son, James Scott Nesbitt of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Jay Miller and wife Kaia of Duck, FL, Josh Robertson and wife Brooke of Lewisville and April Robertson of Winston-Salem and Tessa DeBrito of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; five great-grandchildren, Baileigh, Cain, Cyler, Damari, Kallen; and two step-great-grandchildren, Aaron and Elise.

Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Nesbitt.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved