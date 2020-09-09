1/1
Barbara Carneal Burruss
1942 - 2020
BURRUSS, Barbara Carneal, passed away peacefully at her home in Louisa County, Virginia on September 5, 2020. She was born April 8, 1942, and was predeceased by her parents, Willie Allen Carneal and Carrie C. Henshaw of Louisa. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lawrence E. Burruss Sr., to whom she was a devoted wife and caregiver; her sisters, Beverly Fielder of Powhatan and Christine Hulme (Gary) of Manassas; her son, Lawrence E. Burruss Jr. (Denise) of Louisa; her daughters, Debbie B. Harkrader (Fletcher W. III) of Louisa, Julie Y. Saunders (E. Alan) of Henrico and Cindy B. Jenkins (Steve) of Powhatan; brother-in-law, Daniel Burruss (Gladys) of Goochland; three grandchildren, Trey Burruss, Daniel Burruss and Shannon Bradford (Will), all of Louisa; and six great-grandchildren. Barbara's greatest joys were sharing time with her family and tending her flowers, especially her favorites, tulips and African violets. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, at Woodward Funeral Home, 200 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa, Va. 23093. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Veterans of Foreign Wars or Boys Town. Online guestbook is available at woodwardfuneral.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodward Funeral Home
SEP
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
