Barbara Louise Duncan Turk
1932 - 2020
TURK, Barbara Louise Duncan, 87, of Radford, Va., and native of Reading, Pa., passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, the Honorable United States District Court Judge James Clinton Turk of Radford, Va.; and her parents, Malcolm and Marguerite Duncan. She is survived by five children, Ramona Gravley, James C. Turk Jr. (Allison), Robert M.D. Turk (Laura), Mary T. Prince, D. Michael "Mick" Turk (Barbara). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Barbara was an active member of the NRV P.E.O., Radford Women's Club, Radford Community Hospital/Carilion NRV Medical Center Volunteer Program, Radford Rotary Club, NRV Community Chorus and the First Baptist Church, where she was an avid member of the choir. She served Radford University in numerous positions including the Board of Visitors, Foundation Board of Directors, Arts Society, Athletic Association and countless other volunteer leadership roles. Barbara also served on the Board of Visitors for her alma mater, Southern Seminary, as well as the Board of Directors for Saint Alban's Foundation and Carilion Hospital. Barbara had a strong faith in God and was active in the church community, rarely missing Wednesday night church dinners and service. She was deeply devoted to her children, their spouses and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara also enjoyed participating in her birthday club, attending her weekly bridge club, watching ACC basketball, traveling the country and world and spending summers at her home on Claytor Lake.

A private family service will be held in her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 215 Third Ave., Radford, Va. or P.E.O. Chapter H, C/O L. Ridpath, 103 Riverbend Rd., Radford, Va. 24141.

The Turk family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss!! Moms are so special!!
David Martin
Friend
September 17, 2020
Barbara was such a beautiful soul and will be missed. I enjoyed getting to know her when I served as the ED of the Radford Chamber of Commerce and also as a fellow member of Radford Noon Rotary. She never forgot me and always would stop and visit no matter where I would see her. She was truly a beautiful lady. My condolences to her family. I will keep them in my thoughts and prayers. Sandra Stanwitz
Sandra Stanwitz
September 17, 2020
I will cherish the friendship and loving relationship from my dear sister in P.E.O. LOVE, eternally.
My deepest sympathy to Barbara's family.. Bette Wright
Bette Wright Wright
Sister
September 17, 2020
Bobby and The Turk Family- I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I knew your Mother from the hospital, schools, and Wal Mart Pharmacy. Each time we talked she made me feel like I was a close friend. She was a beautiful lady and will be remembered for all her contributions to Radford. Love to your family. Ann
Ann Adkins
Friend
September 17, 2020
condolences to the family
Michele Lanter
September 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers of comfort for the family
Barbara Bove
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a sweet lady. ❤
Mary Woods
