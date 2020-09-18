Barbara was such a beautiful soul and will be missed. I enjoyed getting to know her when I served as the ED of the Radford Chamber of Commerce and also as a fellow member of Radford Noon Rotary. She never forgot me and always would stop and visit no matter where I would see her. She was truly a beautiful lady. My condolences to her family. I will keep them in my thoughts and prayers. Sandra Stanwitz



