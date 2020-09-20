1/1
Barbara "Gerri" Searcey
SEARCEY, Barbara "Gerri", 79, of Chesterfield County, native to North Carolina, went to the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Searcey; and daughter of the late Rev. William Brantley Carver and Pearlie Carver. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Judy Radford; sons, Raymond P. and Robert L. Searcey Jr.; and two brothers, Raymond and Michael Carver.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, William D. Searcey; two daughters, Brenda Butler and Anita Scriver; two brothers, William and Hubert; and three sisters, Betty, Dorothy and Bonnie. Gerrie also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank The Virginian, Danley and her staff and Chris Holder for all they have done to help in the care of Gerrie. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fisher House Foundation. Gerrie will be going home to Carolina.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
