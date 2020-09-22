1/
Bettie B. Osterud
1932 - 2020
OSTERUD, Bettie B., age 88, of Doswell, Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Karl; and her parents, Bettie and Fred Brown. She is survived by her sons, Jeff and his wife, Elise and grandsons, Erik and Jonathan Osterud; and Dennis and his wife, Meredith Osterud; her brother, Bruce Brown; godchild, Jennifer Tignor; and her caregiver, Tricia Wetzel. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. A private funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, at King's Chapel Presbyterian Church, 13346 W. Patrick Henry Rd., Doswell. Interment service, open to all, will directly follow in the church cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to King's Chapel Presbyterian Church. Online condolences at www.nelsen-ashland.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
