1/1
Betty Ann Morris Toney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TONEY, Betty Ann Morris, 78, of Chesterfield, went to be with our Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Morris Sr.; her mother, Virginia Via; three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Melvin Toney; son, Wade Toney (Dawn) of Midlothian; daughter, Rene' (Beth) of Georgetown, Del.; three grandsons, Justin (Elizabeth), Craig (Amanda) and Devin (Brittany); four great-granddaughters, Maelynn, Ella, Addy and Emmy, all of Chesterfield; sisters, Gale Chapman (Tom) of Earlysville and Donna Via of Staunton; and her brother, Tony Morris (Dolly) of Standardsville. Betty fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She had exceptional caregivers made up of friends, family and those provided by Ascend Hospice. Her last few days of excellent care were with Bon Secours, St. Francis Hospital and Hospice. Betty retired from DMV in 1994 with 30 years of service. Hard work was her passion, so she started an antique business in Florida. Upon returning to Virginia, she opened three antique stores, located in Charlottesville, Amelia and Midlothian, where she excelled in her love of oil lamps. Betty was also an excellent cook and served many meals to her church family and community. She also had a heart for those less fortunate and provided Christmas for many families. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Bliley's – Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. Interment will follow a reception at 3 p.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 6277 Cartersville Rd., New Canton, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Swift Creek Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved