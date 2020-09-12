ROBERTSON, Bobbie Gaines, 85, of Crewe, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Daniel "Dan" Robertson. She was a long time member of the Crewe Christian Church, serving as a deacon/deaconess for many years, and helped with various fundraising efforts. Bobbie was a devoted wife, mother, Nanny and Granny. Her family was her everything. Through the years, she had great pleasure in preparing delicious meals for her family during visits, reunions and holidays. She ensured that they all had some of their favorite things to eat. You would never leave her house hungry. She loved the view from her screened porch, watching the birds on the feeder and admiring her beautiful flowers. She took none of life's gifts for granted, and was always thankful for her family and friends. She will greatly missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her children, Danny Robertson (Patrice), David Robertson (Soonie), Barbara Pulling (Lee) and Randy Robertson; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, in St. Mark's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Crewe, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad or the charity of your choice
