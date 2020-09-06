1/1
Brenda Suits Potter
1961 - 2020
POTTER, Brenda Suits, 58, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Hampton, she was a longtime Peninsula resident until recently relocating to Charles City. Always positive and upbeat, her main focus was her faith, her family and her friends. She had a wonderful spirit and was always smiling, even in the face of her illness, her only complaint was the physical limitation that it caused. Brenda loved camping, her favorite place being Ed Allen's Campground, and the friends she made there. She also loved the beach, whether in Hatteras or the family cottage in Kill Devil Hills. She enjoyed life and having a good time. When she was no longer able to be with her friends physically, she turned to Facebook to keep connected. She had an infectious personality and was a very accepting person; she never met a stranger. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mildred Suits; and her sister, Carol Bristow; survivors include her husband, Wade Potter; two daughters, Cory Blount and husband, Chris and Dulcy Miller and husband, Shawn; a son, Brandon Potter and wife, Lauren; four grandsons who were her passion, Brayden and Cooper Blount, Weston Miller and Bodhi Potter; two brothers, Tom Suits and Donny Suits and wife, Donna; and her beloved lab, Molly, who was always by her side. Brenda will also be missed by her countless friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 9. Friends may watch the service live streamed on the Facebook page of R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. The family will hold a public celebration of Brenda's life at a later date. The family asks that memorials be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society by visiting www.lls.org. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
live streamed
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

7 entries
September 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Brenda's family. Brenda you gained those wings way to soon sweetie. I have been with you in spirit through your journey as one warrior to another. FB reconnected us after so many years and I was looking forward to meeting up for lunch like we talked about. I am so sorry for your families loss but I am grateful that you are no longer suffering. May your family be wrapped in comfort of a warm embrace as they remember all your wonderful times spent together.
Tracey Hensley
Classmate
September 4, 2020
My heart goes out to you Wade and your family. She was an angel here on earth.
My condolences to you and your family.
Debbie Marfa
Friend
September 4, 2020
Gonna miss seeing you at the get together a and the Facebook correspondents. You were in life and will continue to be an inspiration to people who’s lives you’ve touched. Love you forever.
Michael Ledford
Family
September 4, 2020
She was such an awesome welcoming woman. Always had a smile on her face living life to the fullest!
Mallory Miller
Friend
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sam Valdes
Friend
September 4, 2020
Your mother’s legacy lives within you both, Cory and Dulcy.
Mitch and Carey Brooks
Friend
September 4, 2020
Brenda was a fierce Mama Bear when it came to her children. I kept Cory and Dulcy when they were just babies and she was working at Virginia Power (VEPCO back then). She was a most loving and caring person to her friends. She loved her family dearly. My heart hurts for you all. Cherish the wonderful memories and remember she will always be with you in your heart.
Sharon Bennett
Friend
