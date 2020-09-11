1/
Burrell Richard Pollard Jr.
1954 - 2020
POLLARD, Burrell Richard Jr., was born September 4, 1954. He departed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home in West Point. Burrell is survived by his mother, Thelma W. Pollard; and two children, Nikki and Byron Pollard. The viewing will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, 3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Shacklefords. The graveside service will be 12 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery, Plum Point. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, naacpldf.org, will be appreciated.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
