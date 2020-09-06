1/1
Carol Sue Allen
ALLEN, Carol Sue, 66, of Henrico, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cena Allen; brothers, Kenny, Leroy and Edward Allen; and nephew, Ricky Allen. She is survived by her great-great-niece, Cheyenne Butler (adopted daughter); sister, Betty Lee (Ralph), nieces, Ann Evans (Carl), Lisa Francis, Diane Allen; nephew, Chris Lee (Melony); great-nieces, Becky Butler (Steve Haysler), Jessica Rhoades (John), Nicole Dillon (Michael), Magen Francis; great-nephews, Richie Allen (Niki), Christopher Lee (Kate), Hunter Lee (Nicole), Trevor Lee (Kelsey), Stephen Gilmer; great-great-nieces, Victoria Maskell, Rainin and Favour Rhoades, Brynleigh and Kailyn Allen, Aubree and Marcie Jo Dillon; great-great-nephews, Rhett Butler, Dresden Rhoades; and her dedicated friends who were also her family, Pauline and Carmen Edmonds. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cheyenne Butler's account at Atlantic Union Bank for her college fund. Please wear a mask and social distance. Funeral service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/NelsenFuneral. Online condolences may be left at Nelsenrichmond.com.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
