BOLLING, Carolyn Alise Smith, 73, of Richmond, received her wings Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Bolling; parents, Thomas O. and Ruth Ragland Smith; brother, Thomas E. Smith. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Corey M. and Kevin L. Bolling (Kristina), Michelle D. Camp; three grandchildren, one stepgrandchild; siblings, Lawrence Smith and Brenda Keel; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, with live streaming avaliable on the website. Interment St. James Baptist Church cemetery, Goochland, Va.