Carolyn Alise Smith Bolling
1947 - 2020
BOLLING, Carolyn Alise Smith, 73, of Richmond, received her wings Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Bolling; parents, Thomas O. and Ruth Ragland Smith; brother, Thomas E. Smith. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Corey M. and Kevin L. Bolling (Kristina), Michelle D. Camp; three grandchildren, one stepgrandchild; siblings, Lawrence Smith and Brenda Keel; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, with live streaming avaliable on the website. Interment St. James Baptist Church cemetery, Goochland, Va.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 04:30 PM
March Funeral Homes
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
