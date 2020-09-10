1/1
Carolyn Ann Byrd Meighan
1949 - 2020
MEIGHAN, Carolyn Ann Byrd, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 6, 2020, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Jerome Edward Thomas Meighan Jr.; brother, Kevin D. Byrd; parents, George and Edna (Townsend) Byrd; maternal grandparents, Vernon and Ruby Townsend; paternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Bird; stepgrandmother, Estelle Bird; uncles and aunts, Herbert Townsend (Betty), Mildred T. Sandridge (Graham), Doris T. Borsum (Harry); and great-nephew, Joseph Baldwin. She is survived by her siblings, Nancy B. Ames (Bill), Rodney L. Byrd (Annette) and Rebecca E. Byrd; nieces and nephews, April Gallier (Ron), Michael Ames (Cindy), Matthew Ames, Noel Ames, Aimee Ames, Jessica Jordan (Paul), Ashby Mason, Joshua Mason (Crystal), John Kelly, Heather Mitchell (William) and Daniel Byrd; great-nieces and nephews, Caleb, Morgan, Caitie, Dylan, Cayla, Andrew, Stephan, Abigail, Colin and Ayden. Carolyn had a deep affection for her cat, Fancy. She had many passions including writing stories and poems and making jewelry. She also loved ballroom dancing and won many awards. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, September 12, at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Parrk.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Fly high girl. You can walk without pain now and be with your Lord.
I love you!
Renee Barrett
Friend
