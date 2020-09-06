CASKEY, Carroll E., 92, of Richmond, went to be with his Savior August 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Cloyd E. Caskey; his second mother, Frances M. Caskey; and brothers, Joseph M. (Kay) and Kenneth C. (Bea) Caskey. He is survived by his loving wife, June; three children, Linda (Kenneth) Nash, Mark (Linda) Caskey and Jim (Karen) Caskey; and seven grandchildren, Brian Nash, Brooke (David) Hignett, Angela (Tony) Russell, Justin Caskey, Josh (Rhiannon) Caskey, Nathan (Marissa) Caskey and Kelly Caskey. He is also survived by his sister, Jean L. (David) Andrianoff. He was blessed by five great-grandchildren, Jackson and "Livi" Russell, Beckett and Walker Hignett and Kaiden Caskey; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. He spent his time of service at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., where he was involved in the missile program. Mr. Caskey was a graduate of Fresno State College with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a retiree of Reynolds Metals Company, where he was employed for 36 years. He and his family attended Grove Avenue Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 8, from 12 p.m. (noon) to 2, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lakewood Manor or Heartland Hospice, both of which took such good care of our loved one.



