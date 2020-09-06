NOBLE, Catherine Coor, 93, of Richmond, died Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter Noble Sr.; and is survived by two sons, Carter Noble Jr. (Jeannie) and Thomas Noble (Margaret); two grandchildren, Rodreick and Wendy; also her beloved puppy, Tia. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
