WILMOTH, Cecil "Pop" Lee, Sr., 78, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Berkley Wilmoth Sr. and Elizabeth Cain Wilmoth; his brother, Lee Berkley Wilmoth Jr.; his sisters, Hilda Arbaugh, Patsy Mabe, Frances Loving and Beatrice Smith. He is survived by his special friend, Joyce Kurtze and her family; his children, Cecil Lee Wilmoth Jr. (Carolyn), Jeffrey Scott Wilmoth (Nita) and Angela Pugh (Bill); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pop worked in the printing industry most of his career at Copy Cat Printing and C & L Printing. He was an avid sportsman, and played and coached softball for years. He was a lifetime member of Callaville Hunt Club. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Callaville Hunt Club c/o Jeff Wilmoth, 522 Abbey Village Circle, Midlothian, Va. 23114.



