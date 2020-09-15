1/1
Cecil Lee "Pop" Wilmoth Sr.
WILMOTH, Cecil "Pop" Lee, Sr., 78, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Berkley Wilmoth Sr. and Elizabeth Cain Wilmoth; his brother, Lee Berkley Wilmoth Jr.; his sisters, Hilda Arbaugh, Patsy Mabe, Frances Loving and Beatrice Smith. He is survived by his special friend, Joyce Kurtze and her family; his children, Cecil Lee Wilmoth Jr. (Carolyn), Jeffrey Scott Wilmoth (Nita) and Angela Pugh (Bill); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pop worked in the printing industry most of his career at Copy Cat Printing and C & L Printing. He was an avid sportsman, and played and coached softball for years. He was a lifetime member of Callaville Hunt Club. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Callaville Hunt Club c/o Jeff Wilmoth, 522 Abbey Village Circle, Midlothian, Va. 23114.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
