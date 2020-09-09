1/1
Charles T. Horton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORTON, Charles T., Sr., 76, of Richmond, passed away September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse T. Horton Sr.; and his mother, Virginia Meeler Bullington. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne B. Horton; sons, Charles T. Horton Jr. (Shari) and Jeffrey W. Horton; daughter, Sherrie L. Cottrell (Charlie); grandchildren, Amber, Brandon and Heather; and brothers, Alvin Horton (Cheryl) and Jesse T. Horton Jr. (Diane). Charlie was retired from Philip Morris. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved