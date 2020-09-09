HORTON, Charles T., Sr., 76, of Richmond, passed away September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse T. Horton Sr.; and his mother, Virginia Meeler Bullington. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne B. Horton; sons, Charles T. Horton Jr. (Shari) and Jeffrey W. Horton; daughter, Sherrie L. Cottrell (Charlie); grandchildren, Amber, Brandon and Heather; and brothers, Alvin Horton (Cheryl) and Jesse T. Horton Jr. (Diane). Charlie was retired from Philip Morris. Services will be private.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.