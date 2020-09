HORTON, Charles T., Sr., 76, of Richmond, passed away September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse T. Horton Sr.; and his mother, Virginia Meeler Bullington. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne B. Horton; sons, Charles T. Horton Jr. (Shari) and Jeffrey W. Horton; daughter, Sherrie L. Cottrell (Charlie); grandchildren, Amber, Brandon and Heather; and brothers, Alvin Horton (Cheryl) and Jesse T. Horton Jr. (Diane). Charlie was retired from Philip Morris. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store