FURGAL, Cynthia "Cindy" Ann, 67, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, in her home in Bon Air, Va., surrounded by her daughters, Devan and Haley; her sister, Patti; and the love of friends and family far and wide. Her passing came a few weeks after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. Born in Ware, Mass., on December 26, 1952, Cindy was the mother of Devan Barber (husband, Perrin Cooke) of Washington, D.C. and Haley Barber of Boston, Mass.; sister of Marlene Furgal of Wilbraham, Mass. and Patti Siciak (husband, Dick Siciak) of Bow, N.H.; and daughter of the late Francis Walter ("Frank") Furgal and Ferdinanda Ann ("Sally") Furgal. She was an elementary school teacher for more than 30 years and most recently taught at Crestwood Elementary in Chesterfield County, Va. More than just her profession, Cindy embodied learning in her everyday life. She collected books and shared them with the people around her every chance she got. She thrived on curiosity and the opportunity to experience the world and had an uncanny ability to share relevant historical tales and pieces of trivia. She especially loved to travel, whether it was across Europe or in her own community. More than anything, Cindy lived for others. She enjoyed teaching English to adult immigrants, helping refugees, volunteering for a local food bank and dedicating herself to countless political causes. And, of course, she was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox. Cindy taught her daughters, Devan and Haley, to have empathy for others and a thirst for life, for which they feel incredibly blessed. She loved them immensely, as they always will her. Cindy's funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 25, at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., Richmond, Va. Her family will also host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 26, at 1 p.m. at Cindy's home. Please visit everloved.com/life-of/cynthia-furgal
. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send memorial contributions to ReEstablish Richmond, www.reestablishrichmond.org
, a non-profit organization that connects refugees and new immigrants to community resources.