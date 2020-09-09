1/1
Deborah Kay Bookman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOOKMAN, Deborah Kay, 66, of Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, to be with her dad and brother. She is survived by her mother, June Bookman; brother, Chuck (Tracy) Bookman Jr.; sisters, Gail (Steve) Conner and Janet Bookman; nieces, Jessica (Jonathan) Gregory, Jillian (Shawn) Carlson, Sarah (Brian) Bersik, Casey (Mike) Cheatham, Susan (Jeff) Sams and Ashley Bookman; nephews, Chad (Tyler) Bookman, Colby (Nevin) Bookman, Jonathan Conner and Jeff Stephens; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-niece; and a loving dog, Peanut. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Charles Louis Bookman Sr.; and brother, Mark Lee Bookman. Deborah owned and managed a graphic design business called Debbie's Creative Designs. She was a talented artist. She also was a former art teacher for Chesterfield County Schools. Her graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League or Chesterfield Food Bank.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved