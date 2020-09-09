BOOKMAN, Deborah Kay, 66, of Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, to be with her dad and brother. She is survived by her mother, June Bookman; brother, Chuck (Tracy) Bookman Jr.; sisters, Gail (Steve) Conner and Janet Bookman; nieces, Jessica (Jonathan) Gregory, Jillian (Shawn) Carlson, Sarah (Brian) Bersik, Casey (Mike) Cheatham, Susan (Jeff) Sams and Ashley Bookman; nephews, Chad (Tyler) Bookman, Colby (Nevin) Bookman, Jonathan Conner and Jeff Stephens; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-niece; and a loving dog, Peanut. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Charles Louis Bookman Sr.; and brother, Mark Lee Bookman. Deborah owned and managed a graphic design business called Debbie's Creative Designs. She was a talented artist. She also was a former art teacher for Chesterfield County Schools. Her graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League or Chesterfield Food Bank.